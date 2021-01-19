Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:17 PM
Sports

Biplob made national team Goalkeeping coach

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Country's famed football custodian Biplob Bhattacharjee was made the Goalkeeping coach of the national team on Monday.
The 40-year old ace custodian ended his 20-year career as player two years back. The experienced booter already passed the last two seasons as the Goalkeeping coach for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.
He began his career with Arambagh Krira Sangha in 1997 and, for his tremendous performance,  was called into the national team in the same year. Throughout his career, he played eight SAFF Championships. Although he retired from national team in 2013, he continued playing for clubs till 2018.
Now the new member of the national team's coaching staffs is looking forward to begin sessions with the boys.
After being appointed, Biplob said, "I could not be more excited to be joining the Federation. It was my dream to be able to work at this level of the game as a Goalkeeping Coach."
Biplob will work with the Senior National Team and Under-23's as well as a broad spectrum related to the development of custodians.



