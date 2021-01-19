Shanto to replace Shakib in batting order



Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo (C) speaks with team player Tamim Iqbal (R) as Shakib Al Hasan watches during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. photo: AFP

"Obviously Shanto has been in really good form," Domingo told in a virtual conference on Monday. "I just feel that there's a good young player in Shanto who is in really good touch at the moment. He played in the last series against Zimbabwe and we need to make sure that we develop some young batters. In the sub-continent, the top three is the best place to develop young batsmen".

The Proteas maestro hit upon a plan to make a strong batting wall at middle order keeping all seniors in a row. "At the moment I am probably thinking of having the experienced players of four, five and six being Shakib, Mushfiq and Riyad. It gives us good maturity and experience in the middle-order. We know playing in the sub-continent where the middle-order is so important," he rationalized.

West Indies series is going to be the 1st international action for Shakib since he got ban from the ICC. Domingo pleased on his comeback. He said, "It is great to have Shakib back. He had an unbelievable World Cup at No 3".

"Shakib hasn't played international cricket in a while so batting at No. 4 would give him the breathing space coming back into the side. We know he is a world-class player. This batting line-up is not set in stone," he explained.

The mastermind also informed that he like Soumya to play at down order. "At the moment I think the top-order is pretty established with Tamim and Liton opening the batting. We want to maybe have a look at Soumya in the middle order. We are trying to find someone who can be a power hitter in the back-end of our innings, and maybe bowl a few overs," he disclosed his plan.

Recently Bangladesh got a bunch of prospective speedsters and couple of them already make their place in national tent restoring senior players like Al-Amin Hossain and Shofiul Islam. Domingo praised highly to newcomers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. "There's some exciting young prospects at the moment. Guys like Shoriful and Hasan Mahmud," he said.

"There's no doubt that we always wanted to play at least three seamers in our 50-over side," he said further. "Rubel and Mustafizur Rahman have been bowling really well. Taskin has shown improvement. There's a whole host of guys pushing for places. We need to make sure we provide them the opportunity to play one-day cricket".

"I think we are not just be a team that plays spinners all the time. We are going to New Zealand in six weeks' time. There I can assure you we can play only one spinner so we have to make sure we have seamers who are ready to play international cricket. I can't see myself playing an ODI without three seamers," he justified his stance.







