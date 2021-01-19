Video
Sk Jamal celebrates winning start beating Ctg Abahani

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi players celebrating after winning the match against Chittagong Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday. photo: BFF

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club had celebrated a winning start in Bangladesh Premier League beating Chittagong Abahani by 2-1 goals on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
It was also the first win of the Dhanmondi club. Previously, the boys failed to win any match in the season opening Federation Cup. So beginning the league with a win is a good sign for them.
On the other hand, winning the match, Jamal boys took revenge on the opponents of their 2-0 defeat to them in a match of the abandoned 2019-20 BPL in February last year.
In the Monday match, Sk Jamal went ahead in the 40th minute. Their Gambian striker Solomon Kings Kanform was grounded near the box and referee Mizanur Rahman awarded them a freekick. Uzbekistan midfielder Vali Jonov Otabek took the shot which hit the farpost after touching opponent striker Nixon slightly.
After the breather, the Dhanmondi team doubled the lead. In the 50th minute, striker Nurul Absar utilised a cross of defender Monir Hossain to score the second goal.
The port city team managed to reduce the margin just six minutes before the long whistle. Chittagong Abahani's Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha rocked the post with a calculated shot getting a freekick.
But Chittagong Abahani could not level the score till the end.
The second round of the league is beginning Today (Tuesday) with two matches, the first one between Bangladesh Police FC and Bashundhara Kings at 3:30 pm and the second one between Brothers Union and Dhaka Abahani at 6:00 pm.





