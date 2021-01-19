RMG worker goes missing in Sitalakkhya

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 18: A garment worker, Saddam Hossain, went missing after diving off a boat into the Sitalakhya River, in order to avoid a more catastrophic accident at Nabiganj Kheyaghat of Narayanganj district on Monday.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident occurred around 9:00am, when three people on a boat apprehended a possible collision with a trawler-boat in the river.

Two people including the boatman managed to swim ashore but Saddam remained missing. -UNB