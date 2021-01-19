Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home News

2 policemen killed in road crash

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Jan 18: Two policemen were killed when a stone-laden truck hit their running motorcycle at Khan Bazar point on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway under Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Monday.
"The accident occurred when the policemen were returning to Hatibandha Police Station after completing an investigation at Fakirpara union in the upazila at 3:00pm," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station Ershadul Alam said.
The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Matin, 45, of the District Special Branch (DSB) hailing from Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram district and its Constable Majibul Haque, 50, hailing from Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district.
They were working at Hatibandha Police Station in Lalmonirhat.
SI Matin and Constable Majibul went to Fakirpara Union Parishad (UP) office riding on a motorcycle and collected information on the next union parishad elections.
"When the speedy truck hit their motorcycle from behind on their way back, they fell under the wheels of the truck and were crushed to death on the spot," the OC said.
Being informed, policemen from Hatibandha Police Station and firefighters from Hatibandha Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
"Later, the bodies were sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for autopsy," the OC added. Superintendent of Police of Lalmonirhat Abida Sultana with senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot.
"The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased policemen will be held at Hatibandha Police Station followed by their second Namaz-e-Janaza at Lalmonirhat Police Lines tonight," the OC said, adding that the bodies will be sent to their respective houses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMG worker goes missing in Sitalakkhya
2 policemen killed in road crash
Director Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury
Woman jailed for life in Rajshahi drugs case
Illegal sand lifting goes on unabated in Kurigram
AWD method saves 30pc irrigation water in Boro cultivation
Humans off the hook? Climate change killed woolly rhinos: Study
Covid-19 cases reach 15,597 in Rangpur division


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft