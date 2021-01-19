2 policemen killed in road crash

RANGPUR, Jan 18: Two policemen were killed when a stone-laden truck hit their running motorcycle at Khan Bazar point on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway under Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Monday.

"The accident occurred when the policemen were returning to Hatibandha Police Station after completing an investigation at Fakirpara union in the upazila at 3:00pm," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station Ershadul Alam said.

The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Matin, 45, of the District Special Branch (DSB) hailing from Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram district and its Constable Majibul Haque, 50, hailing from Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district.

They were working at Hatibandha Police Station in Lalmonirhat.

SI Matin and Constable Majibul went to Fakirpara Union Parishad (UP) office riding on a motorcycle and collected information on the next union parishad elections.

"When the speedy truck hit their motorcycle from behind on their way back, they fell under the wheels of the truck and were crushed to death on the spot," the OC said.

Being informed, policemen from Hatibandha Police Station and firefighters from Hatibandha Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

"Later, the bodies were sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for autopsy," the OC added. Superintendent of Police of Lalmonirhat Abida Sultana with senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot.

"The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased policemen will be held at Hatibandha Police Station followed by their second Namaz-e-Janaza at Lalmonirhat Police Lines tonight," the OC said, adding that the bodies will be sent to their respective houses.





