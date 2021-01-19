K2 team back safely to base camp

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18: The triumphant team of Nepali climbers who made history when they became the first to summit Pakistan's K2 in winter arrived safely back at base camp on Sunday, officials said.

The 10 climbers reached the top of the world's second-highest mountain on Saturday, the last peak above 8,000 metres (26,000 feet) to be conquered in wintertime. "All the 10 Nepali climbers arrived in the base camp this afternoon. They are in good health and relaxing," Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government, told AFP.

One of the successful climbers, Nirmal Purja, who is also known as Nimsdai, posted on social media: "The full team are now back... All safe and sound... It has been an overwhelming journey." Thaneshwor Guragain from Seven Summit Treks, a leading mountaineering company behind one of the expeditions, said more climbers are still hoping to reach the top. -AFP