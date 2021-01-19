Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Foreign News

K2 team back safely to base camp

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18: The triumphant team of Nepali climbers who made history when they became the first to summit Pakistan's K2 in winter arrived safely back at base camp on Sunday, officials said.
The 10 climbers reached the top of the world's second-highest mountain on Saturday, the last peak above 8,000 metres (26,000 feet) to be conquered in wintertime. "All the 10 Nepali climbers arrived in the base camp this afternoon. They are in good health and relaxing," Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government, told AFP.
One of the successful climbers, Nirmal Purja, who is also known as Nimsdai, posted on social media: "The full team are now back... All safe and sound... It has been an overwhelming journey." Thaneshwor Guragain from Seven Summit Treks, a leading mountaineering company behind one of the expeditions, said more climbers are still hoping to reach the top.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
K2 team back safely to base camp
83 killed in fighting in Sudan
Yemen clashes kill 150 in a week
Washing powder BJP: Mamata
UK vaccinating 140 per minute
‘Mockery of justice’
Trump doesn’t plan to pardon himself over expansive list
An inauguration like no other


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft