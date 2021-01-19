Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:16 PM
Washing powder BJP: Mamata

She will contest Nandigram

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KOLKATA, Jan 18: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP, accusing it of luring her party men by promising to turn their black money into white. "Washing Powder Bhajapa (BJP): TMC me kaala, BJP ka washing machine me shaada (black in Trinamool, white in BJP washing machine)," she remarked.
The BJP saw Mamata's decision as a sign of nervousness and also targeted her for taking into the party a former police officer accused in the Nandigram firing. "Mamata Banerjee's decision to shift seat from Bhowanipore to Nandigram, for the first time in 10 years, indicates her political nervousness... Will she explain why IPS Satyajit Bandopadhyay, chargesheeted by CBI for firing on protesting farmers in Nandigram, was inducted in TMC?" tweeted Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media head and in-charge of Bengal.
Mamata announced that she will contest the Bengal election from Nandigram, the epicenter of a farmers' movement that propelled her to power in the state 10 years ago. The announcement is significant as Nandigram is the constituency of her former right hand man Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP last month. "I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place," Mamata Banerjee said, addressing a public meeting in the town for the first time in five years.    -NDTV


