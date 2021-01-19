Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Foreign News

‘Mockery of justice’

Navalny decries at hearing

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

‘Mockery of justice’

‘Mockery of justice’

MOSCOW, Jan 18: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday he was facing a "mockery of justice" as police in Moscow organised a makeshift court hearing a day after his dramatic airport arrest.
With calls growing in the West for Navalny's release, he was brought into a courtroom set up at the police station in Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow where he was taken following his detention on Sunday night. Aides said Navalny, who returned to Russia for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent in August, was denied access to his lawyers and notified at the last minute of the hearing.
His team released a video of an incredulous Navalny at the hearing. "I've seen a lot of mockery of justice... but they have ripped up and thrown away" Russia's criminal code, Navalny said. "This is impossible. It's ultimate lawlessness."
Police seized the 44-year-old, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, at a border control post at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he returned to Russia, in defiance of warnings he would be arrested.
Russia's FSIN prison service said it had detained Navalny for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014, on fraud charges he says were politically   motivated.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
K2 team back safely to base camp
83 killed in fighting in Sudan
Yemen clashes kill 150 in a week
Washing powder BJP: Mamata
UK vaccinating 140 per minute
‘Mockery of justice’
Trump doesn’t plan to pardon himself over expansive list
An inauguration like no other


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft