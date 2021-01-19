

‘Mockery of justice’

With calls growing in the West for Navalny's release, he was brought into a courtroom set up at the police station in Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow where he was taken following his detention on Sunday night. Aides said Navalny, who returned to Russia for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent in August, was denied access to his lawyers and notified at the last minute of the hearing.

His team released a video of an incredulous Navalny at the hearing. "I've seen a lot of mockery of justice... but they have ripped up and thrown away" Russia's criminal code, Navalny said. "This is impossible. It's ultimate lawlessness."

Police seized the 44-year-old, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, at a border control post at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he returned to Russia, in defiance of warnings he would be arrested.

Russia's FSIN prison service said it had detained Navalny for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014, on fraud charges he says were politically motivated. -AFP







