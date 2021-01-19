

An inauguration like no other

Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden's big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy.

Coronavirus concerns were always going to dampen Wednesday's inauguration, but since departing President Donald Trump's supporters launched an insurrection in his name, Washington has ordered a security lockdown unseen since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

That has forced Biden's inauguration team to urge supporters to stay home, auguring a ceremony at the Capitol like recent sports matches, with no fans in the seats.

Since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, security officials are preparing for anything that could threaten Biden and his supporters.

In the run-up to the inauguration, most traffic has been barred from Washington's vast downtown. For two days, main bridges into the city will also be closed.

Tha Capitol, the White House, and other main buildings are all barricaded and will be defended by more than 20,000 armed National Guard members.

Previous well-attended inaugurations saw more than one million people descend on Washington.

This year there will be no place to go: the National Park Service will close the National Mall, the sprawling green space between the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

Instead the vast ground will be planted with 200,000 flags.

As is traditional, lawmakers, top government officials, justices of the Supreme Court, and other dignitaries will gather on the Capitol building's grand west front for Wednesday's ceremony.

Given the need for social distancing, the crowd will likely be thinner than usual, and all masked.

There will be the traditional invocations and benedictions by church leaders. -AFP







