Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Foreign News

An inauguration like no other

No Crowds, Razor Wire And No Trump

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

An inauguration like no other

An inauguration like no other

WASHINGTON, Jan 18: With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration.
Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden's big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy.
Coronavirus concerns were always going to dampen Wednesday's inauguration, but since departing President Donald Trump's supporters launched an insurrection in his name, Washington has ordered a security lockdown unseen since the September 11, 2001 attacks.
That has forced Biden's inauguration team to urge supporters to stay home, auguring a ceremony at the Capitol like recent sports matches, with no fans in the seats.
Since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, security officials are preparing for anything that could threaten Biden and his supporters.
In the run-up to the inauguration, most traffic has been barred from Washington's vast downtown. For two days, main bridges into the city will also be closed.
Tha Capitol, the White House, and other main buildings are all barricaded and will be defended by more than 20,000 armed National Guard members.
Previous well-attended inaugurations saw more than one million people descend on Washington.
This year there will be no place to go: the National Park Service will close the National Mall, the sprawling green space between the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.
Instead the vast ground will be planted with 200,000 flags.
As is traditional, lawmakers, top government officials, justices of the Supreme Court, and other dignitaries will gather on the Capitol building's grand west front for Wednesday's ceremony.
Given the need for social distancing, the crowd will likely be thinner than usual, and all masked.
There will be the traditional invocations and benedictions by church leaders.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
K2 team back safely to base camp
83 killed in fighting in Sudan
Yemen clashes kill 150 in a week
Washing powder BJP: Mamata
UK vaccinating 140 per minute
‘Mockery of justice’
Trump doesn’t plan to pardon himself over expansive list
An inauguration like no other


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft