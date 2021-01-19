10 landless families to get semi-pucca houses at Ramgarh



Some newly built houses on government 'khas land' in Hatirkheda Village in Ramgarh. photo: observer

The construction work of 10 houses will be finished very soon, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mansur Ali. RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Jan 18: A total of 10 landless and distressed families of Ramgarh Upazila in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.The houses will be built on government 'khas land' in Hatirkheda Village of the upazila.On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 10 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.The construction work of 10 houses will be finished very soon, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mansur Ali.