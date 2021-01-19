Six killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Six people including a man and his son were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days. ...

BOGURA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sherpur and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleq, 39, hailed from Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District.

Sherpur Highway Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahangir Hossain said a pickup van rammed into a stone-laden truck standing beside the road in Kathaltola area of Sherpur Upazila, which left pickup van driver's assistant Abdul Khaleq dead on the spot.

The pickup van driver managed to flee the scene at that time.

Police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.

Meanwhile, an oil-laden truck turned turtle in Baghorpara area of Sadar Upazila at around 1pm, which left an unidentified man crushed under the truck.

Driver and his assistant of the truck fled the scene after the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gobindaganj Highway PS Officer-in-Charge Khairul Alam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bejari Rani, 55, wife of late Kamal, a resident of Uttar Kalikapur Village under Ramkrishnapur Union in the upazila.

Ramkrishnapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rafiqul Islam Hero said a private car hit the woman in Dabirganj area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at noon, while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

She died on the way to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.

Hatikumrul Highway PS Sergeant Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Three people including a man and his son were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Banaripara and Agailjhara upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A man and his son were killed in a road accident in Birmohal Club area in the evening.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Hawlader, a resident of Birmohal area, and his son Miskat Hawlader, 11.

Sumon's another son Hasib Hawlader, 4, was injured at that time.

Local sources said a mini truck hit a motorcycle carrying Sumon and his two sons in the area in the evening, leaving Sumon and one of his sons dead on the spot and another injured.

On the other hand, a school boy was killed in another road accident in the district at noon.

The deceased was identified as Pratap Madhu, 12, a sixth grader at Bagdha High School.



