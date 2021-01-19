Elderly woman burnt alive in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Jan 18: An elderly woman was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her house in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Asrin, 85, was a resident of Tripurakandi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire broke out at the house at around 9pm. Although the other family members managed to go outside of the house at that time, Asrin could not. She was burnt to death in the incident.

Being informed, fire-fighters from Shailkupa Fire Service and Defence rushed there, doused the fire and recovered the body.







