Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Bagmara attracts new generation



The photo shows some youths visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum Complex in Bagmara. photo: observer

With the increasing number of visitors everyday, the museum becomes an attractive place in the upazila.

According official sources, the purpose of BMMC is to present true history of independence and Bangladesh to the new generation.

Everyday, visitors of different classes and professions including school and college students and teachers are going to the museum.

The Bhaban has been built by Engineer Md Enamul Haque, MP, at Chanpara Mahalla of Sadar Upazila's Bhabaniganj municipality. The museum has been aimed at focusing on the history of independent Bangladesh.

It is the first digital museum of the country. In a short time, history, heritage and developments of Bagmara Upazila and neighbouring areas can be disseminated across the country and to foreign nations through this museum.

It is a six-storey Bhaban. It has also the first digital office of Awami League (AL).

With the completion of the Bhaban, visitors have started coming. They are asking to know the exact history of independence and Liberation War.

According to AL party sources, after the present government came to the power in 2008, the initiative was taken to construct the building. It was initiated by Engineer Md Enamul Haque, MP.

The construction began along the Bhabaniganj Taherpur Road on 13 acres of purchased land. The land has been registered in the name of Sheikh Hasina. The construction cost was donated by local MP.

The complex has been named as Bangabandhu Memorial Museum Complex to honour Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. For the name, permission was also taken from Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.

There are many events taking place regularly inside the complex. Local MP's office is on the fifth floor. There are separate offices of presidents and general secretaries of upazila AL and its associate bodies. Saleha-Emarat Auditorium is on the second floor.

A vocational training institute will also be set up on the second floor to develop skilled manpower.

The museum is on the third floor. In the museum, there are sculpture of Bangabandhu, pictures of war, and other pictures. There is also a help desk here. To facilitate entering and outing, elevators have been installed on different floors.

Some three-four persons are working round the clock in the museum to maintain daily activities. The expenditure is provided by the MP office.

On December 5 in 2013, BMMC was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After the inauguration of the building, a list of weekly activities is made to submit it to local MP. Present and future activities of the government are recorded on the board for the benefit of the locals.

Besides, hotels and restaurants have also been set up on other floors.

When contacted Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, said, "I want to work for the welfare of the people throughout my life. The complex has been raised with this purpose."

He sought cooperation of all to run its activities smoothly.







