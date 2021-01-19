

A professional training course for sub-assistant engineers















A professional training course for sub-assistant engineers ended in the conference room of the WZPDCL in Khulna City on January 16. Executive Engineer Shaheen Akhtar Parvin presided over the concluding programme while WZPDCL Managing Director Engineer Md Shafique Uddin was present as chief guest via online. Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath, FCMA, Executive Director (Engineering) Md Abu Hasan, and Manager (Administration) Md Nazmul Huda attended the programme as special guests. photo: observer