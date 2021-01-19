Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Countryside

Five found dead in 5 districts

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Jashore, Bogura, Barishal and Noakhali, in four days.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.
Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said locals spotted the floating body in a pond in Jarila Porabari Village under Saydabad Union in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the official added.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a canal in Bagherpara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shimul Kumar Biswas, 17, an eleventh grader at Bhangura College. He was the son of Mukul Biswas, a resident of Dogachhia Village in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagherpara PS Firoz Ahmed said locals spotted the body in Raghurampur Canal in Jamdia Union of the upazila at around 1pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that after strangling the teenage boy, the body might have been dumped at the canal.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.  
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a minor boy in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Sheikh Swadhin, 8, was the son of Sheikh Shah Alam Mia, a resident of Amtoli Machhpara area in the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.
Swadhin used to live in madrasa hostel.
Madrasa teacher Shahidul Islam said Swadhin went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Later, his body was found near the Gangnai River on Sunday morning.
Being informed, police recovered his body at around 11:30am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shibganj PS OC SM Bodiuzzaman said he might have been strangulated to death.  
BARISHAL: Police have recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Hospital Road area of the city on Friday night.
Deceased Tuli Shimlai, 26, was the wife of Ripon Sarkhel of the area.
Police and local sources said the deceased's family members found Tuli hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a pond in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Fatema Akter, 30, was the wife of Fakur Uddin, a resident of Tamruddin Union in the upazila.
Locals spotted the floating body in a pond in Atharo Beki Village at around 10:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Tamruddin Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Mir Hossain.


