New body of Feni Lawyers Assoc formed

FENI, Jan, 18: Noor Hossain and Golam Kibria Bhuiya have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively to Feni District Lawyers Association.

The election was held on Saturday. Awami League supported candidate Noor Hossain and President of Sammilito Aninjibi Samannoy Parishad got 162 votes against his nearest candidate's 110 votes.

Golam Kibria Bhuiya of Samamona Parishad got 138 votes against his nearest candidate's 135 votes.

The election was held in the Bhaban of the Lawyers Association. Voting took place from 8am to 4pm. By 11pm, the election result was declared by the election commissioner. Voters cast their votes in a congenial atmosphere. Of the total 285 voters, 279 have cast their votes.

Other elected candidates are: Vice-presidents Md Shamsul Huda and Md Abdus Sattar, Auditor Mohammad Noman Chowdhury, Finance Secretary Abdul Wahab Dulal, Literature and Cultural Secretary Shibbir Ahmed, and Library Secretary SM Nazmul Haq.







