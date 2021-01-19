Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Editorial

Dhaka circular railway on cards

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Dhaka circular railway on cards

Dhaka circular railway on cards

According to recent media reports Bangladesh Railway (BR) has carried out a feasibility study to build a circular rail network around Dhaka to ease traffic congestion on city's roads. A survey, conducted by a Chinese firm has found the rail route feasible for a length of 81 kilometres in greater Dhaka. After the ongoing metro rail project, the capital and its suburbs will have four new mass transport systems in total - the MRT (Mass Rapid Transit), the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), the DCRL (Dhaka Circular Rail Line) and the subway network.

The government proposed establishing the circular rail network to facilitate the daily arrival of Dhaka-bound job holders and traders from neighbouring districts like Gazipur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, and Tangail. Using the network, commuters will be able to go from one end of the capital. The rail network will have a total of 24 stations, 11 of which will have interchange facilities with the metro rail, bus services, and Sadarghat launch terminal.

The circular rail along the existing inner ring road of the capital and part of Narayanganj district will be 80.89 km long, and will take approximately six years to complete at an estimated cost of USD 8.37 billion.

Undoubtedly, it's a much needed initiative.

The circular rail network will greatly reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka, which causes an annual estimated loss of between Tk 20,000 crore and Tk 55,000 crore. However, it must be noted that the effectiveness of such a project depends on many other factors.

Previously we have seen the circular waterway, using motor-launch trips on the Buriganga and Turag rivers in Dhaka's south-western part. It was introduced on high hopes. Water transport authorities had expected the circular waterway to become popular and satisfy the commuters' annoyance with traffic congestions and discomfort. But due to lack of the rivers' navigability (especially in dry season) passengers began turning away from the water route. The vessels' slow speed was also another reason. The service finally dwindled.  We expect that the planned circular rail service will evidently be free of these problems.

Also, given the magnitude of such a project, the government must be watchful that funds are not mismanaged or misappropriated in any way. We are much familiar with grafts and corruption prevalent in every sphere in our society.  

The authority concerned should be vigilant while choosing accountable and responsible firms for executing the mega project.

If the circular railway proves out to be a feasible development project, works must start soon.

We hope the new network will help ease movement for the Dhaka-bound commuters.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka circular railway on cards
Don't depend exclusively on stimulus packages
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
Public transports continue to run defying health-safety rules
Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector
Potentials of BIMSTEC yet remain unexplored


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft