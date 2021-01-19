Cold-hit poor people need immediate succour

Dear Sir

Many districts of the northern region of the country are witnessing a sharp fall in temperature as the second spell of cold wave from the Himalayan sweeping through the region. The bone-chilling cold, accompanied by mild cooler wind, during the last five days disrupted normal life in different areas of the northern region. The sternness of cold is increasing due to less fog for several days in those northern parts.



As it's very difficult to stay in workplaces amidst such bone-chilling cold wind, the adverse weather hit many low income group people like farm workers, day labourers and rickshaw pullers, who usually manage their livelihood hand to mouth and are the only bread earners of their families. Moreover, many commoners are also facing problems staying indoors, and their everyday business and other daily activities have been worst hit. On the other hand, the number of patients, especially elderly people and children has been affected with different cold-related diseases.



In this circumstance, we earnestly request the solvent people of the respective districts to come up with the possible aids and open-armed assistance aiming to support the poor cold-hit people so they can have an opportunity to survive amidst cold severity.

Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi.