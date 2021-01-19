Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Op-Ed

Bangabandhu and ‘Bima’

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
M Mosharraf Hossain

Bangabandhu and ‘Bima’

Bangabandhu and ‘Bima’

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only the greatest Bengali of all time and architect of Bangladesh's independence he was also a well-known and extraordinary "Bima" personality in our insurance sector.

On March 1, 1960, he joined as the Bangladesh head of the then Alpha Insurance. As politics was banned officially back then, with wisdom and foresight he chose this sector to keep the wheel of politics active. As a result, while working in the Bima company, he kept people united and motivated and also quietly went on working for establishing their rights.

While working in the insurance industry he worked to establish the rights of people. He also had close relationships with insurance personalities of the time, which included Khoda Baksh, Golam Maula, Gazi Golam Mostafa, Shamsul Alam, Poster Nurul Islam and many more from various ranks. To achieve his political goals and to realise the rights of the people of the country he started to work this time. So, in the insurance industry, Bangabandhu's work and struggle for movement are closely connected.

After the independence, Bangabandhu issued Bangladesh Insurance (nationalisation) Act, 1972 and nationalised 49 Bima companies from home and abroad. Through this, he established four Bima corporations--Surma, Rupsha, Teesta and Karnaphuli--and National Bima Corporation to monitor the Bima organisations. Besides, he prepared the Insurance Corporation Act, 1973 within a short time for the development of the Bima industry. Afterwards, with an aim to help people get the benefit of "Bima Life", he established "Jiban Bima Corporation" and for non-life Bima help, he set up "Sadharan Bima Corporation" by replacing the four corporations. These two Bima corporations are still helping people of the country.

Later on, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realised the importance of Bima and amended the old Bima act and prepared the new Bima act, 2010. Besides, she also prepared insurance development and regulatory authority act, 2010. In order to bring back discipline in the sector, in 2011 established "Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority". On top of these, she prepared the corporation act, other rules and regulations, which are playing an important role in the development of the sector. Besides, through bringing this industry under the finance ministry from the industries ministry, the importance of this sector has also increased.

Above all, prime minister has declared March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash" (National Insurance Day), marking the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working at the then Alpha Insurance Company. At least, through this, this industry has become somewhat debt free. For declaring March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash", the finance division of the finance ministry, officials of the Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority and everyone who is a part of this industry express our heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister.
The writer is the chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cold-hit poor people need immediate succour
Bangabandhu and ‘Bima’
Let the tangible appraisal be done
India’s ‘love jihad’ laws: Another attempt to subjugate Muslims
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
Nepali mountaineers made a new record!
Biden has already calmed the Middle East


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft