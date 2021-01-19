

Bangabandhu and ‘Bima’



On March 1, 1960, he joined as the Bangladesh head of the then Alpha Insurance. As politics was banned officially back then, with wisdom and foresight he chose this sector to keep the wheel of politics active. As a result, while working in the Bima company, he kept people united and motivated and also quietly went on working for establishing their rights.



While working in the insurance industry he worked to establish the rights of people. He also had close relationships with insurance personalities of the time, which included Khoda Baksh, Golam Maula, Gazi Golam Mostafa, Shamsul Alam, Poster Nurul Islam and many more from various ranks. To achieve his political goals and to realise the rights of the people of the country he started to work this time. So, in the insurance industry, Bangabandhu's work and struggle for movement are closely connected.



After the independence, Bangabandhu issued Bangladesh Insurance (nationalisation) Act, 1972 and nationalised 49 Bima companies from home and abroad. Through this, he established four Bima corporations--Surma, Rupsha, Teesta and Karnaphuli--and National Bima Corporation to monitor the Bima organisations. Besides, he prepared the Insurance Corporation Act, 1973 within a short time for the development of the Bima industry. Afterwards, with an aim to help people get the benefit of "Bima Life", he established "Jiban Bima Corporation" and for non-life Bima help, he set up "Sadharan Bima Corporation" by replacing the four corporations. These two Bima corporations are still helping people of the country.



Later on, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realised the importance of Bima and amended the old Bima act and prepared the new Bima act, 2010. Besides, she also prepared insurance development and regulatory authority act, 2010. In order to bring back discipline in the sector, in 2011 established "Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority". On top of these, she prepared the corporation act, other rules and regulations, which are playing an important role in the development of the sector. Besides, through bringing this industry under the finance ministry from the industries ministry, the importance of this sector has also increased.



Above all, prime minister has declared March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash" (National Insurance Day), marking the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working at the then Alpha Insurance Company. At least, through this, this industry has become somewhat debt free. For declaring March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash", the finance division of the finance ministry, officials of the Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority and everyone who is a part of this industry express our heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister.

The writer is the chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority













Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only the greatest Bengali of all time and architect of Bangladesh's independence he was also a well-known and extraordinary "Bima" personality in our insurance sector.On March 1, 1960, he joined as the Bangladesh head of the then Alpha Insurance. As politics was banned officially back then, with wisdom and foresight he chose this sector to keep the wheel of politics active. As a result, while working in the Bima company, he kept people united and motivated and also quietly went on working for establishing their rights.While working in the insurance industry he worked to establish the rights of people. He also had close relationships with insurance personalities of the time, which included Khoda Baksh, Golam Maula, Gazi Golam Mostafa, Shamsul Alam, Poster Nurul Islam and many more from various ranks. To achieve his political goals and to realise the rights of the people of the country he started to work this time. So, in the insurance industry, Bangabandhu's work and struggle for movement are closely connected.After the independence, Bangabandhu issued Bangladesh Insurance (nationalisation) Act, 1972 and nationalised 49 Bima companies from home and abroad. Through this, he established four Bima corporations--Surma, Rupsha, Teesta and Karnaphuli--and National Bima Corporation to monitor the Bima organisations. Besides, he prepared the Insurance Corporation Act, 1973 within a short time for the development of the Bima industry. Afterwards, with an aim to help people get the benefit of "Bima Life", he established "Jiban Bima Corporation" and for non-life Bima help, he set up "Sadharan Bima Corporation" by replacing the four corporations. These two Bima corporations are still helping people of the country.Later on, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realised the importance of Bima and amended the old Bima act and prepared the new Bima act, 2010. Besides, she also prepared insurance development and regulatory authority act, 2010. In order to bring back discipline in the sector, in 2011 established "Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority". On top of these, she prepared the corporation act, other rules and regulations, which are playing an important role in the development of the sector. Besides, through bringing this industry under the finance ministry from the industries ministry, the importance of this sector has also increased.Above all, prime minister has declared March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash" (National Insurance Day), marking the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working at the then Alpha Insurance Company. At least, through this, this industry has become somewhat debt free. For declaring March 1 "Jatiya Bima Dibash", the finance division of the finance ministry, officials of the Bima (Insurance) Development and Regulatory Authority and everyone who is a part of this industry express our heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister.The writer is the chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority