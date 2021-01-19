Let the tangible appraisal be done



Teachers are frequently seen going on hunger strike day after day in front of the National Press Club with the aim of gaining various rights such as salary, allowances, job security, promotion, MPO enrolment, and social status. Inequality has become evident in the education system due to public and private classification. Non government teachers are the biggest victims of education discrimination. Public universities have a specific salary structure for teachers, but private universities do not have such kind of salary structure.



Exactly the same situation is noticeable in primary, secondary and colleges. Non government school and college teachers have to lead a life of hardship due to their financial quandary. Non MPO teachers have been struggling for a long time to get MPO enrolment. Recently some teachers have already been enrolled in the MPO. Non government schools and colleges are managed by a management committee and this management committee's limitless dominance, manipulation, recruitment corruption, political interference are no longer unknown to anyone.



The notion of teachers' dignity has changed today because academicians are no longer the regulators of education. Now influential people have taken the control of education and teachers have become puppets in their hands. The status of teachers depends not only on social status but also on financial matters and they are far behind in both these respects.



UNESCO says that teachers' salaries and social status must be ensured so that they can live beautifully and teach comfortably. The private education system has severe mismanagement, irregularities, exploitation, deprivation and pay discrimination. The promotion of non government teachers seems to be a very rare thing. MPO enlisted college teachers have only one promotion opportunity in their job period and that is to go from lecturer to Assistant professor.



Teachers are also failing to strengthen their own position for various reasons. Notable among these are internal conflict, political factions, flattery, tailgating, nepotism, reluctance to research, deterioration of student -teacher relationship, coaching reliance, unavailability, deprivation and so on. In this profession they do not find any spirit to build a career. This profession is failing to attract young people due to low wages, poor social status and lack of other facilities.



The position of teachers in Bangladesh has changed a lot in the last four decades but it is still stuck in a web of boundless problems. Teachers' development is one of the 17 goals set by UN for sustainable development. There is no promotion system for teachers at secondary level. But the best news is that Sheikh Hasina's government has brought MPO enlisted teachers under annual increment. Government primary teachers are still vocal in demanding implementation of time scale, promotion and elimination of pay inequality. Meanwhile, the salaries of government primary school assistant teachers have been upgraded to 13th grade.



While there is hardly dissatisfaction with the salaries and promotions of public university teachers, but there is a very limited allocation for research. Many educational institutions have teacher crisis and this has an impact on other teachers and overall education. About 10 lakh teachers working in 66,000 Kindergartens are living miserable lives during this corona epidemic. Many non government teachers are struggling to sustain their teaching profession due to Covid-19 epidemic.



The proposal to nationalize the whole education has been made in many ways to eliminate inequality in education. Several educational institutions have already been nationalized and some institutions are in the process of nationalization. The government has said, various educational institutions will be nationalized in phases. Non government teachers who are only paid from institution have had their salaries halved or stopped somewhere during this corona epidemic and they are in severe financial crisis.



Among Asian countries, the social status of teachers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia is much higher. Having high dignity, talented youngsters come to the teaching profession there and continue the job with satisfaction. The quality of education is highly dependent on teachers' upgradation. Teachers in Russia, Indonesia, Turkey, India, New Zealand, and Singapore are specially evaluated and these countries are reaping the benefits of education. It is nothing but foolishness to expect a good education system by depriving the teachers.



If the teachers' condition is not upgraded, the educational institutions will turn into commercial institutions instead of services. Evening courses have already been introduced in public universities to ensure higher funding, which have drawn a lot of criticism. Teachers will continue to come up with legitimate and illegitimate ways to protect their own existence, which will exacerbate the education crisis.



At present the honour of the professionals is determined not by their profession but by the national salary grade. The culture of deprivation of teachers in Indian subcontinent started from the time of British rule and although India and Pakistan have come out of that culture a lot, Bangladesh has not yet reached the desired level. India and Pakistan have a good position in the world rankings with salaries and respects of teachers. India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka have encouraged talented people to enter teaching profession with good salaries.



According to a survey, 81 percent students of China think that teachers must be respected and because of their kind of mentality, teachers there occupy a higher position than other professionals. Education is one of the 26 Cadre services in BCS. But no candidate usually wants to have this cadre as their first choice. Among the 26 Cadres in terms of their preference, education is at the lowest level. 4 lakh 12 thousand applications were submitted against 1903 posts in 40th BCS. But less than 1 percent of candidates applied to general education as their first choice.



On the other hand, there are more posts in the education cadre, yet the candidates put it at the end of their choice. If they cannot find a job at all, they choose to teach in secondary and primary schools. In short, teaching is their back-up job, not main profession. They feel that their merits in this profession are not properly evaluated. About 60 percent of non cadre primary school headmasters later quit their jobs. They do so because of the obvious lack of social status, salaries, allowances and other benefits.



Many talented young people join as university teachers but later go abroad for higher studies and never return to the country. There they start teaching at high salaries. The most highly educated and talented young people join the teaching profession in Finland. They have to do a course before becoming a teacher and those who do well in this course get the opportunity to work in schools-colleges-university according to their merits. Many teachers are losing their human qualities and moral values as a result of financial hardship, weak social status and professional minority. Instead of teaching in the classroom, they are becoming more interested in coaching.



It is not possible to build a beautiful society without upgrading the condition of teachers. Every year on 19th January National Teachers' Day is celebrated to keep the dignity of the teacher's community. The story of teacher development should not be limited to mere word of mouth, it should become a reality. The teachers have to find a way to get rid of the deprivation without keeping it in their chests. If there is no qualitative change of teachers and education, there will be no success in celebrating this day.

Majhar Mannan is an Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College, Dhaka Cantonment



On January 19, 2003, the then government launched the National Teachers' Day with a pledge to establish the teaching community in Bangladesh with due dignity. The overall development and self-sufficiency of a country depends on the education infrastructure and quality of education in that country. Teachers do the main work in nation building. Are the teachers good today? Almost everyone knows the social and financial status of teachers in Bangladesh. 