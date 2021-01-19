Video
Home City News

Woman sues husband, his friends for violating her

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A woman on Sunday filed a case with Khilgaon Police Station accusing her husband Ayub Ali and his friends for violating her at Khilgaon in the capital five days ago.
The accused are  Kalu, 35, Sanjib Kumar Das, 37, Maksudur Rahman Mukta, 50, Jahangir Alam, 35, and Azizur Rahman, 42, according to the FIR.
Farukul Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Khilgaon Police Station, said in the case statement, the woman said that she and her husband have been living in Dholaipar area since they got married a year ago.
On Tuesday, her husband took her to a house in Uttar Goran to mediate their dispute. But once there, her husband's friends raped her. The woman received treatment at the one-stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a couple of days and underwent forensic test there, hospital sources said.
None of the accused have been arrested but drives are on to arrest them, the OC said.


