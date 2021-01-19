Video
Home City News

Ekattor TV absolved from contempt

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday refused to issue a contempt of court rule against the authorities of Ekattor TV saying that the private TV channel will be more careful in broadcasting any news on the absconding accused as well as sub-judice matters in future.
Before disposing of a plea of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed against the Ekattor TV, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim made the remarks after the Ekattor TV authorities committed this type of act for the first time.
The HC, however, upheld its previous order issued on December 30 last year, that imposed an injunction on all the media from publishing, broadcasting any statement, comment, interview and conversation of anyone accused and convicted of non-bailable and cognisable offences in TV news and talk shows with regard to the cases pending before the court or investigating agency -- till further order.
The injunction would continue until the court disposes of the suo motu ruling issued on November 19, 2020, why inaction and failure of the government and the Anti-Corruption commission to arrest PK Halder and bring him back from abroad would not be declared illegal.  
Earlier in the day, Ekattor TV authorities submitted an explanation to the HC through its lawyer Muhammad Ashraf Ali, saying that they aired the interview of PK Halder on good faith and it was the first time.


