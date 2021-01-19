

Hasanul Haq Inu tests C-19 positive

Multiple reliable party sources, while confirming the matter on Monday, said that the senior politician tested positive for the deadly virus a week ago.

The former information minister is currently undergoing treatment at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at Shyamoli in Dhaka.

The sources, while seeking anonymity, also said that Inu's health condition is in a stable state. -Agency









