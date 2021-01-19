British Council provides higher study scholarships

The British Council in Bangladesh provides and manages a wide range of scholarship programmes, including Commonwealth Scholarships, Charles Wallace Professional Visits programme, Hornby Scholarships, Women in Stem Scholarships, and GREAT Scholarships.

To present these scholarships offers to key stakeholders, the British Council has organised a virtual event, Study UK Scholarships 2021: #We Believe in Education on 17 January 2021. The event was attended by around100 representatives from a wide range of organisations, including public and private universities, study abroad counsellors, IELTS registrations centres, national and international NGOs, the British High Commission.







