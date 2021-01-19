Couple killed in road crash

A couple was killed as a bus hit their motorbike in the city's Airport Road area on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md. Akash Ikbal, 27, and his wife Maya Hazarika, 23. The accident took place in front of the Padma Oil Gate on the Airport Road around 8.15 am when a bus hit their motorbike, leaving them dead on the spot, said Mashiul Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Airport Police Station.

They were heading towards Khilkhet area from their home in Dakkhinkhan.

The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the bus but its driver went into hiding soon after the accident, the SI said.





