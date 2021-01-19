HC asks Ishraque to surrender before trial court

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered Engineer Ishraque Hossain, who was BNP mayoral candidate in Dhaka South City Corporation election held on February 1 in 2020, to surrender before a trial court in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption

Commission (ACC).

In response to an appeal filed by the ACC challenging Ishraque Hossain's acquittal in the graft case, an HC bench of Justice Md Salim passed the order after allowing the appeal for hearing.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the HC accepted the appeal for hearing and asked Ishraque Hossain to surrender before the court that acquitted him from the charge.

The HC, however, also ordered the lower court that deals with the graft case to consider bail to Ishraque in the case, he added.

The ACC recently filed the appeal challenging the lower court order that acquitted Ishraque Hossain in the graft case.

On November 23 last year, Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 acquitted Ishraque Hossain in the ACC's corruption case.

Ishraque Hossain is the son of late former mayor of Dhaka City Corporation and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet in the graft against Ishraque on December 6 in 2018.

On May 5, 2019, a court issued a warrant for Ishraque's arrest after accepting charges against him in his absence.

Ishraque surrendered before the court on December 9 in 2019, last and secured bail in the case.

ACC Assistant Director Shamsul Alam filed two cases with Ramna Police Station on August 29 and 30 in 2010 against Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque.

According to the case statements, during a primary inquiry into Ishraque and Sarika's wealth, the ACC found that they acquired wealth worth about Tk 5 beyond known sources of income.

On September 1 in 2008, the ACC asked them to submit their wealth statements within seven days which they failed to do.

As per the ACC's report, Ishraque has illegal wealth worth about Tk 3 crore while Sarika possesses wealth worth around Tk 2 crore.