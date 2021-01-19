Five people taken into custody

Noakhali, Jan 18: Police have arrested five persons in connection with an attempted rape of a woman and circulating a video of the incident that took place in Hatiya upazila here.

The arrested are Zia alias Zihad, 30, of Molla village, Faruque Hossain, 30, Abu Taher, 27, and Nabir Uddin, 32, of Adarsha village and Alamgir Hossain,40, of Miaji village.

M Alamgir Hossain, Superintendent of Noakhali Police, in a press conference held on Monday, said the five persons have been arrested from different parts of the district following filing of a case by village doctor Dr Mohiuddin on Monday.

He said a report would be submitted as per the court order within seven days after talking to the plaintiff of the first case and investigating the incident.

Five persons were arrested soon after filing of another case this (Monday) morning accusing 11 people.

"After scrutinizing the video clip initially, it was discovered that the assaulted person was a male not a female. The incident is being investigated giving importance as a woman is related with it and she was also tortured being tied up with a tree," said the police super.

He also informed that police will seek remand for the arrested persons to interrogate them.

"But, it will also be investigated properly as to why the village doctor appeared on the scene during the incident and who had led the torture," said Alamgir Hossain.

On January 1, miscreants stripped and assaulted a woman in front of her children in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district after having failed to violate her. However, a video clip of the incident went viral on the social media platforms.

The video footage shows that a group of people assaulting and dragging a naked woman, pushed her into a room and then locked it from outside. Another man was seen vandalising furniture of the house.

The culprits entered the house of the woman at Adarsha village in Chanondi union in absence of her husband.

The criminals fled the scene as neighbours rushed towards the house after hearing screams of the woman and her children. On information, the woman's husband rescued her at night and admitted her to Noakhali General Hospital.







