Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:13 PM
Five get life term for journalist Balu killing after 16 years

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 18: A court here on Monday sentenced five persons for life term for killing daily Janmobhumi editor Humayun Kabir Balu after over 16 years of the
murder.
The court also fined Taka 10,000 each. The convicts are Nazu Alias Nazrul Islam, Rimon Alias Asaduzzaman,  Zahid Hossain Alias Sabuz, Sayed Iqbal Hossain Swadhin and Masum Alias Zahangir.
Of them, Masum has been absconding since the killing. All the convicted persons belong to outlawed Purba Banglar Communist Party-ML-Janajuddha.
Judge of 'Jananirapatta Bighnakari Aporadh Damon Tribunal Md Saifuzzaman Hiro declared the verdict in a crowded
court in presence of four convicted criminals.
According to Public Prosecutor (PP) Arif Mahmud Liton, Humayun Kabir Balu, former president of Khulna Press Club and Ekushey Padak winner noted journalists was killed in a bomb attack in front of his office-cum-residence at Dainik Janmobhumi at City's Islampur Road area on June 27, 2004.
S M Zahid Hossain, President of Khulna Press Club and also younger brother of Balu, said his brother Balu returned to his residence from his paternal house at Iqbal Nagar Mosque Road in the city on the fateful day.
Maruf Ahmed, the then SI of Khulna Police Station, filed two cases.
Later, police submitted charge sheet of murder case after investigation by several investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police.
On February 13, 2008, the then Judge Abdus Salam Shikder of Speedy Trial tribunal announced the verdict of the murder case acquitting all seven criminals.
On April 15, 2009, PP Enamul Haque submitted a petition to the court seeking additional investigation of explosive part of the case.
On December 31, 2015, Assistant Police Super of CID Md Shahadat Hossain submitted supplementary charge sheet against five criminals after court shifted the case to CID.
During the trial, outlawed party leaders Shoeb, Sumon, Dada Tapan, Altaf alias BDR Altaf was killed in shooutout between them and law enforcing agencies.





