

Zia’s 85th birth anniversary today

Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30 in 1981.

BNP and its associate organisations have drawn up a two-day programme, marking the day. The programme includes rally, online discussion and milad mehfil.

As part of the programme, BNP standing committee members along with party leaders and activists will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital around 11:00am.

Besides, the party flag

will be hoisted atop all BNP offices across the country at 6:00am.

BNP will arrange a free medical camp at the party's Nayapaltan central office from 10:00am to 2:00pm while Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) will arrange a free healthcare camp at the same venue the following day.

BNP will arrange a virtual discussion on Zi's life and work in the afternoon. Party's associate bodies will also arrange discussions, a photo exhibition, and an essay competition as part of Zia's birth anniversary programme.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal will organise a discussion on Zia on Wednesday afternoon at the Supreme Court Bar auditorium.

The district, city, upazila and thana units will celebrate the birth anniversary with various programmes.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion, paying deep homage to Ziaur Rahman.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Zia.

BNP standing committee members along with leaders and activists of the party will place wreaths and offer special prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city at 11:00am today.

The party flag will be hoisted at the BNP offices across the country and a virtual discussion meeting will arrange at 3 pm on the occasion of the day at the initiative of BNP. Besides, the party will publish supplements in the daily newspapers and make postering around the city.

On the occasion of Zia's birth anniversary, professional, socio cultural organizations will organize paintings, essay competitions, photo exhibitions on various aspects of Zia's life and work. A free medical camp will be organize on the ground floor of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on 19 and 20 January from 10 am to 2 pm on the initiative of the BNP.

A discussion meeting on various aspects of Zia's working life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday (January 20) at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium at the initiative of the Nationalist Volunteer Party. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest at the meeting.

On Monday BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programs at a press conference held at the BNP's Naya Paltan central office.







The 85th birth anniversary of BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman will be celebrated across the country today.Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30 in 1981.BNP and its associate organisations have drawn up a two-day programme, marking the day. The programme includes rally, online discussion and milad mehfil.As part of the programme, BNP standing committee members along with party leaders and activists will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital around 11:00am.Besides, the party flagwill be hoisted atop all BNP offices across the country at 6:00am.BNP will arrange a free medical camp at the party's Nayapaltan central office from 10:00am to 2:00pm while Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) will arrange a free healthcare camp at the same venue the following day.BNP will arrange a virtual discussion on Zi's life and work in the afternoon. Party's associate bodies will also arrange discussions, a photo exhibition, and an essay competition as part of Zia's birth anniversary programme.Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal will organise a discussion on Zia on Wednesday afternoon at the Supreme Court Bar auditorium.The district, city, upazila and thana units will celebrate the birth anniversary with various programmes.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion, paying deep homage to Ziaur Rahman.He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Zia.BNP standing committee members along with leaders and activists of the party will place wreaths and offer special prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city at 11:00am today.The party flag will be hoisted at the BNP offices across the country and a virtual discussion meeting will arrange at 3 pm on the occasion of the day at the initiative of BNP. Besides, the party will publish supplements in the daily newspapers and make postering around the city.On the occasion of Zia's birth anniversary, professional, socio cultural organizations will organize paintings, essay competitions, photo exhibitions on various aspects of Zia's life and work. A free medical camp will be organize on the ground floor of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on 19 and 20 January from 10 am to 2 pm on the initiative of the BNP.A discussion meeting on various aspects of Zia's working life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday (January 20) at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium at the initiative of the Nationalist Volunteer Party. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest at the meeting.On Monday BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programs at a press conference held at the BNP's Naya Paltan central office.