BD to seek more China’s engagement in today’s tripartite meeting

Bangladesh will seek more engagement and help from China to start the repatriation process of Rohingyas to Myanmar before the monsoon in the tripartite virtual meeting today (Tuesday).

"We want to start the repatriation before monsoon. We are taking preparation in that line. However, everything depends on the political wish of Myanmar government," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the reporters on Monday.

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite virtual meeting at 2:00 pm to discuss ways to expedite the Rohingya repatriation where Vice Minister of China Luo Zhaohui will take part from Bejing with Bangladesh and Myanmar delegations, the Foreign Ministry said. Following the meeting, the Foreign Ministry will brief the media.

He said we wants to see more engagements of all countries, including the Asean, India, Japan, USA, Russia and EU to resolve the long pending issue, which is a big threat for the economy, environment and security issue of the South Asian countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has taken up the initiative and conveyed Bangladesh that Myanmar assured them of taking back Rohingyas, who were forced to take temporary shelter in Bangladesh following a military crackdown in Rakhine State.

However, the first meeting was held in New York in presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Mentioning the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Myanmar, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said, "I observed that Rohingya issue have been discussed there as China wants to play a role here to expedite the repatriation...it also involved with the meeting."

Earlier, Bangladesh proposed deployment of non-military civilian observers from Myanmar's friendly countries -- Japan, China, Russia, India and Asean countries.

"Myanmar is a friendly country. They aren't our enemy. We've nothing against Myanmar. Myanmar must create a conducive environment as Bangladesh wants to see the return of Rohingyas to Myanmar in safety and security," Foreign Minister Dr AKA Momen said earlier.









