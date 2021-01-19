14 wards identified risky in CCC polls

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 18: The Election Commission (EC) and the Law enforcement agencies have identified a total of 14 wards risky in the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation election slated for January 27.

As the day of polling is drawing nearer, tense situation has been mounting. Sources in the law enforcement agencies said three people have so far died and over 50 sustained injuries in pre-poll violence.

Besides, over 20 complaints on poll violence have been lodged with the Returning Officer till January 18.

The risky wards are Ward No. 1- South Pahartali Ward 2-Jalalabad, Ward 4-Chandgaon Ward 9-North Pahartali, Ward 10-North Kattali, Ward 12-Saraipara, Ward 14- Lalkhan Bazaar, Ward 23-North Pathantooly, Ward 27-South Agrabad, Ward 28-Pathantooly, Ward 30-East Maderbari, Ward 31-Alkaran, Ward 33-Feringhibazaar, and Ward 34-Patharghata.

Meanwhile, one Ashiqur Rahman Rohit, 22, a BCL activist of Omargani MES College unit, was stabbed by the opponents while he was campaigning for AL Mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on in Dewan Bazar area January 8. Seriously injured Ashiq was admitted to CMCH where he died on Friday morning. Besides, another Awami League activist Azgar Ali Babul, 55, a supporter of Awami League councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur in Ward-28 (Pathantooly) was shot dead on January 12. He was killed by the supporters of Awami League rebel candidate and former Councillor Abdul Kader.

On Saturday last, more than 20 campaigners have been injured in a clash between the supporters of two AL rebel councillors candidate at Lakhan Bazar. It is also reported that clashes have been taking place every day in different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the six-day training course for a total of 16487 polling officers appointed for conducting the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections began on Monday. The training programme will be held at nine venues of the City which will be concluded on January 23.

Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and the Returning officer of CCC POlls told the Daily Observer that the total number of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the number of polling booths are 4886 The total number of voters are 1938977. A total of 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections, Hasanuzzaman said. A total of 12000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed in all polling stations for the polls.

Awami League mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his campaign at Halishahar, Munirnagar and Goshaildanga on Monday. BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with the people of Shulakbahar areas on Monday. He sought blessings and vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy', BNP's election symbol. He further pledged to build Chattogram as one of the planned cities of the world.

Besides, other Mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of Peoples Party, Khokan Chowdhruy of Treenamul NDM have also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Monday.









