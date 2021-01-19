20 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine to arrive tomorrow

The Indian government will gift Bangladesh 20 lakh doses of Oxford-Astrazenca Covid-19 vaccines, sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, confirmed to the media that the doses will reach Bangladesh on January 20.

Earlier Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque had said that India will supply some shots of Covid-19 vaccine as gifts

"We will get some additional vaccines as gift from the Indian government. The number has not been decided yet. May be, those will reach before Serum Institute's vaccine, being

brought in by Beximco," Zahid Maleque said at a 'Meet the Reporters' event organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity.

He also reassured that the first consignment of three crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, will reach the country on January 25 or 26.

Besides, the government has submitted necessary documents to the World Health Organization (WHO) to receive eight lakh shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

"We have necessary storage capacity for this. We are going to arrange additional capacity (for storing vaccines) via Unicef," the minister added. -Agencies





