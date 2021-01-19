Cold wave in the north makes life miserable



A woman with her child went outside braving the chilly morning as the places around them are shrouded in mist. A cold wave is sweeping over some northern district. The photo was taken from sadar upazila of Gaibandha on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Bangladesh Meteorology Department, the country's lowest temperature 8.5°C was recorded in Tentulia in Panchagarh on Monday while 8.8°C in Srimangal.

The sun remained almost invisible throughout the day on Monday and thick fog continued till noon.

The Met office said the temperature of night and day might rise slightly in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, due to the cold wave, destitute people in the districts are passing a miserable life. Thousands of people are passing days without any warm clothes.

At least 7 people have died of cold-related diseases over the last seven days in Rangpur region.

Our correspondents report that most people were seen to warm themselves burning wastes in the yards. The poor and elderly people and children were the worst victim of the cold wave.

Due to the cold wave, the poor, elderly people and children were infected with cold-related diseases like fever, pneumonia and cough.

A huge number of patients are taking treatment for the diseases including diarrhea at hospitals.

The hospital authorities are facing huge trouble to accommodate patients. To ensure accommodation and treatment of the patients some hospital authorities have already extended their accommodation and treatment facilities.

The Met office forecasts that the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places over northern part of the country.

Our correspondents report that inadequate warm clothes, made it difficult for people to survive in such a cold weather.

In search of cheap winter clothes, poor people are thronging makeshift shops selling warm clothes in different places of the town including railway hawker market.

According to field officials, low-income group people are suffering the most as they don't have sufficient warm clothes. They are fighting the cold wave with straw fire.

Farmers and labourers are refraining from going to fields. None is going out without urgent necessity.

Attendance in office and court is relatively thin.

Rush of patients, particularly the children and elderly people, to hospitals with symptoms of cough and respiratory problems is high.

Farmers have been advised to spray anti-toadstool medicine. They have also been asked to cover Boro seedbeds with polythene sheets, and watering at night and washing out in morning. Throwing ashes on seedbeds have been advised equally.

In many villages, hapless people are trying to survive with straw fire. Due to bone-chilling cold, children and elderly people are suffering.

Our Correspondent from Tentulia (Panchagarh) reports severe cold wave continued to intensify in the area including other upazilas of the district.

Especially, the poor, elderly people and children are its worst victim. Several hundreds of patients are taking treatment at local hospitals.

Officer in Charge of Tentulia Weather Observation Center Russel Miah told the correspondent that the cold wave would intensify more at nights.

The general hospital authority of the district has already increased their seats incorporating another unit to ensure treatment facilities for the patients, our Panchagarh district correspondent reports.

Duty officer of the hospital told this correspondent that not only the people of the district, some patients were also going there from neighbouring districts.

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials of the districts warned that attack of red blight disease is feared in potato farm due to high-stressing cold.

Officials of the District Relief and Rehabilitation Offices are distributing warm clothes and blankets among the destitute people of the districts for their survival.

However, the amount is inadequate.

According to the Met office data, the lowest temperature was recorded in Tentulia which was 8.5 °C while in Srimangal 8.8°C, Badalgachhi 9.5°C Chuadanga 9.6°C, Dinajpur 9.7°C, Ishwardi 10.0°C, Rajshahi 10.5°C, Sitakunda 10.8°C, Cumilla 10.8°C, Sayedpur 10.8°C, Dimla 11.2°C, Rangpur 11.2°C, Rajarhat 11.2°C, Jashore 11.2°C, Gopalgonj 11.4°C, Tangail 11.5°C, Faridpur 11.5°C, Feni 11.5°C, Kumarkhali 11.5°C, Barishal 11.8°C, Sandwip 12.0°C, Rangamati 12.0°C, Bogura 12.0°C, Mymensingh 12.2°C, Bhola 12.4°C, Khulna 12.5°C, Sylhet 12.5°C, Satkhira 12.5°C, Tarash 12.8°C, Nikli 12.8°C, Dhaka 13.0°C, Netrokona 13.0°C, Madaripur 13.2°C, Hatiya 13.2°C, Mongla 13.5°C, Khepupara 13.5°C, Patuakhali 13.9°C, Chandpur 14.0°C, Maizdee Court 14.0°C, Chattogram 14.6°C, Teknaf 14.8°C, Kutubdia 15.0°C and in Cox's Bazar 15.8°C.





