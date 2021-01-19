People to get medical help in case of vaccine side-effect: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all kinds of medical aid will be provided to the people in case of side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Minister said, "The side effects of the corona vaccine are not serious. The side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine are minimal. I think people should be ready for this. The vaccine should be taken with the knowledge that it may have side effects."

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark on Monday at a 'Meet the Reporters' event organised by the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital.

"We will get 50 lakh doses of the vaccine. Besides, the Indian government will send some Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh as a gift. We are also in contact with some other countries for the vaccine," the Minister added.

He also mentioned that 42,000 health workers are being made ready for the vaccination programme.

"Any drug or vaccine can have side effects. Even if we take a medicine, it says that there may or not be some side effects. The vaccine has had side effects in many countries. It also happened with the Astrazeneca vaccine. We will provide all kinds of medical assistance to the public in case of side effects of the vaccine," he added.

He said, 'So far, all the vaccines we have used on people in country also had side effects. So, I don't think that's going to be a big deal."

Zahid Maleque, in response to a question, said, "We are buying vaccines from Serum Institute for US$4 and its maintenance and transportation costs are $1 per dose. We have an agreement with the Indian government that they will give us a lower price if they buy at a lower price. If the price is high, we will not take it at that price, we will take it at a lower price. If we get the vaccine within January 25-26, then we will still be needing time for preparation. Hopefully, we can start giving the vaccine within a week."

Replying to another question, the Minister said, "We applaud Globe Biotech. They have developed a vaccine. They have to follow the procedures to be followed to prepare the vaccine. If our domestic product is of international standard, we will always accept it. We will help them whatever help they want."

Regarding the pricing of vaccines, Zahid Maleque said, "We will allow administering of the vaccine at the private level. There is a government process to determine the price of a vaccine. We will also set the price according to that process. A vaccine policy has also been finalized. The vaccine will be given according to that policy. All vaccines will not cost the same. Vaccine prices will vary from country to country. So we will fix the price keeping that in mind. The price of the vaccine will be fixed in the same way as we had fixed the price of sample test."

On behalf of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan called on the Health Minister to provide vaccines to the members of the organization on a priority basis. The Health Minister said, "All the journalists will get the corona vaccine."



