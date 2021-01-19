Supply of LNG drops alarmingly

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 18: Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has declined alarmingly due to decrease in import with the price going up at the international market.

The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) is now getting 325 mmcfd of gas following the decline in supply in Chattogram.

As a result, feeding the power plants with gas in Chattogram has been suspended totally.

According to a source of Energy Ministry, two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group on the Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal with the production capacity of 1000 million cft of gas daily having the capacity of 500 million cft each are now supplying only 200 mmcfd daily.

A source said two FSRUs import 5-6 ships loaded with LNG in a month. In the last December only four ships arrived at Bangladesh carrying it from Qatar and Oman.

Following the price increase at the international market, the import of LNG has declined.

The Energy Ministry sources further said in the months of January and February only four ships with LNG will arrive in the country. So, in the upcoming few months, the shortage of LNG at the local market will continue.

The country has two LNG import terminals commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provides its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group on the Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.

The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Two FSRUs have the capacity of supplying 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.

Besides, Bangladesh's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has started to feed gas to the national grid after completing commissioning late on April 30 in 2019.

About 3.75 million tonnes of LNG a year are expected to be imported through the facility, doubling the country's LNG import capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per year, once fully operational.



