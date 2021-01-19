

President calls for unity to bolster democracy

He made the urge while addressing the opening day of its maiden session in 2021 of the 11th parliament.

Hamid said the opposition parties alongside the ruling party would have to play a constructive role in strengthening transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and the rule of law. he also

He called upon the ruling party and the opposition to play their due role in the great National Assembly.

In spite of hundreds of adversities to accelerate the progress of the country and the nation, the government continues to make unremitting efforts to ensure good governance, democracy and people's participation in development programs, he also said.

Hamid said all will have to work more unitedly to eradicate corruption, drugs, terrorism and militancy from the country by keeping the spirit of the liberation war unhurt in order to build the 'Golden Bengal' of Bangabandhu's dream.

" Let us forget the differences of party-like-path and pay the blood debt of millions of martyrs by establishing a society free from exploitation irrespective of religion-caste-tribe," he also said.

The president highlighted the government's achievements in different sectors, including economy, trade and commerce, agriculture, power, foreign relations, tourism, education, health, women and children development, rural development, expatriates welfare, science and technology, ICT and public administration.

He said "Today we are on the cusp of the golden jubilee of independence. We have to move forward on the path of peace, democracy, development and prosperity.This year, as a middle-income country, we will celebrate the 'Golden Jubilee of Independence'. However, our goal is to become a developed and prosperous country in 2041."

He expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government will be able to build a welfare, developed and prosperous Bangladesh with the full participation of the people."

Mentioning the introduction of a dope test for government employees, he said that the government's "zero tolerance" policy against drug abuse, militancy and extremism has been praised worldwide.

The government has extended the duration of Mujib Year celebrations from 16 March 2020 to 16 December 2021 as the programs taken to celebrate Mujib Year could not be completed on time due to Covid-19 global epidemic.

"Through the implementation of all the programs adopted in the year of Mujib, the effort will play a positive role for learning about the life and work of Bangabandhu for the present and future generations," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present during the president's speech at the House, with newly-reelected Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. -UNB

