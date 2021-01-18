Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow

A flight carrying Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back to Russia has landed in Moscow after it was diverted from a different airport where his supporters and media had gathered, AFP journalists on the plane said.





The 44-year-old opposition figure risks imminent arrest. Russian police on Sunday already detained four of his top allies who had

gathered at Vnukovo airport in Moscow, where he had been due to land, before the flight was diverted to Sheremetyevo.



