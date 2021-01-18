Video
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:02 AM  Count : 95
Observer Online Desk

A flight carrying Kremlin criticAlexei Navalny back to Russia has landed in Moscow after it was diverted from a different airport where his supporters and media had gathered, AFP journalists on the plane said.

The 44-year-old opposition figure risks imminent arrest. Russian police on Sunday already detained four of his top allies who had
gathered at Vnukovo airport in Moscow, where he had been due to land, before the flight was diverted to Sheremetyevo.

AFP/GY


