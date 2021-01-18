Bird flu scare: Vistara, IndiGo stop chicken, egg dishes on select routes

NEW DELHI, Jan 15: In wake of bird flu in severe states, airlines like IndiGo and Vistara have stopped serving chicken and egg dishes on some of their flights.

A Vistara official said the airline has "already removed chicken and egg items from the onboard menu on both domestic and international flights originating from Delhi. For flights originating from other places, chicken and egg items will be removed from the menu starting Saturday (January 16). Initially we are replacing these dishes with vegetarian options. We are also exploring other non-veg options like fish."

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline has "discontinued all nonvegetarian items at the moment for flights catered from Delhi. We may be reversing the decision soon given the new order by the Delhi government."

The Delhi government had on Thursday withdrawn all restrictions on poultry and ordered reopening of the Ghazipur wholesale market after all samples of chicken collected from the Ghazipur market tested negative for bird flu.

Delhi's three municipal corporations have also revoked their order banning sale of eggs, raw chicken and poultry products.

US carrier United said its "inflight catering on board flights to and from India includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options using meat sourced from suppliers of certified quality."

Other carriers did not comment if they have changed their onboard meal option due to bird flu. -TNN







