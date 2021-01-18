AmCham holds 24th AGM

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) was held on Sunday. Considering safety measures amidst coronavirus pandemic the meeting was organized over online - via (ZOOM), says a press release.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, AmCham chaired the meeting while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President, Md. Shafiqul Azim, Treasurer and its executive members Showkat Ali Sarkar, N. Rajashekaran and Mirza Shajib Raihan, Executive Director Md. Shahadat Hossen and other distinguished members of the AmCham were also present at the meeting.







