Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AmCham holds 24th AGM

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) was held on Sunday. Considering safety measures amidst coronavirus pandemic the meeting was organized over online - via (ZOOM), says a press release.
Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, AmCham chaired the meeting while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President, Md. Shafiqul Azim, Treasurer and its executive members Showkat Ali Sarkar,  N. Rajashekaran and Mirza Shajib Raihan, Executive Director Md. Shahadat Hossen and other distinguished members of the AmCham were also present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai Customs posts 23pc growth in transactions in 2020
Emirates suspends flights to South Africa
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences operations
Bird flu scare: Vistara, IndiGo stop chicken, egg dishes on select routes
AmCham holds 24th AGM
RBI open to examine proposal on bad banks: Shaktikanta Das
SIBL holds Annual Business Confce
Eastern Bank launches EBL INSTA BANKING


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft