Monday, 18 January, 2021
SIBL holds Annual Business Confce

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The two-day Annual Business Conference-2021 of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) through Virtual Platform ended on Saturday. Prof. Md. Anwarul Azim Arif, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank was the Chief Guest. Quazi Osman Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the programme, says a press release.
The business conference discussed the performance for the last year and formulated different business strategy for the year 2021.
In his speech, Prof. Md. Anwarul Azim Arif mentioned that at present the whole world including our country is going through a crisis. To meet this challenge, we need to coordinate with the world and conduct banking activities by incorporating modern and techno-based services. He advised further expansion of the techno-based services.
In his speech, Quazi Osman Ali said that the bank is gradually moving towards digital transformation. The area of the modern and techno-based services of the bank has been increased. We have already introduced e-Account service. With this service, customers can now easily open a bank account through mobile at home. Some more techno-based services will be incorporated soon, he further added.
The business conference was attended by Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank, Head of the Divisions, Senior Executives and Managers of 168 Branches including In-charges of 63 Sub-branches across the country.





