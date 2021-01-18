Video
Eastern Bank launches EBL INSTA BANKING

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd(EBL) has formally launched instant digital customer on boarding solution EBL INSTA BANKING on January14,2021.This solution allows the Bangladeshi customers to open a bank account from  home at any part of the world with their National Identification Card(NID), and a selfie photograph, says a press release.
Besides, customer will enjoy the retail banking facilities from home as well. There will be no need to produce any physical documents or to visit the branch. Launched under the Bangladesh Bank's e-KYC guideline, EBL INSTA BANKING uses state-of-the-art facial recognition through  Liveliness Testing to ensure customers' security and privacy.
 Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL said, "This digital customer on boarding solution is a timely initiative to ensure customers' health safety and banking services maintaining social distancing, during the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic. EBL has always been at the forefront of bringing new and innovative solutions to offer customer's seamless banking services experience."
EBL Customers are already enjoying Fixed Deposit and DPS opening facility from home using EBL Self-Service Portal on EBL website. With the addition of account opening facility and retail banking from home through EBL INSTA BANKING, customers now have access to the complete digital on boarding ecosystem.
EBL INSTA BANKING is available at EBL Website, EBL DIA and EBL SKYBANKING app.


