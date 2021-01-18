

Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at the Bank's Chittagong Region Business Development Exchange Meeting and Branch Manager Conference 2021held at a hotel in Coxs Bazar on Saturday. The conference was presided over by Md. Jahangir Alam, General Manager of Chattagram Office while high officials and other branch managers of Chittagong region were present there. Sonali CEO directed branch managers of the bank to work relentlessly to transform all the branches of Sonali Bank into profitable branches. He also said that Sonali Bank would begin internet banking by next March and adequate measures have been taken to address its risks. photo: Bank