Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP (Chief Guest) virtually inaugurating its newly shifted Satmasjid Road Branch at newly constructed own building 'MBL Centre' in the city on Sunday while MBL CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury along with Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Ex-MP, Abir Bakshi, ED, Ifad Autos, other officials and invited guests cutting ribbon on this occasion. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Director of the Bank and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Foundation spoke on the occasion virtually as Special Guest. New address of Satmasjid Road Branch is MBL centre, Holding No-82/A (New), Road-8/A (New), Ward-15, Dhaka South City Corporation, Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka. photo: Bank