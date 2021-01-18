Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walmart’s e-commerce chief resigns after nearly 5 years

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW YORK, Jan 15: Marc Lore, Walmart's e-commerce chief, is leaving the world's largest retailer, nearly five years after he joined to super charge its online business amid stiffer competition from online leader Amazon.
Under Lore's stewardship, Walmart led the redesign of the company's website, expanded its online assortment from 10 million items to more than 80 million and transformed its delivery network to add two-day and same day delivery.
Lore, who served as CEO of Walmart's e-commerce division, joined the company in September 2016 when Walmart bought Jet.com, an ecommerce company he founded, for more than $3 billion.
Jet's pricing technology was built on an algorithm that determined which sellers were the most efficient in value and shipping and adjusted prices based on what items were in the checkout cart as well as how far the desired products are from the shoppers' home.
Walmart has phased out the Jet business and incorporated some of the technology into the overall business.
"Since the Jet acquisition, we've seen our e-commerce growth accelerate, including rapid growth in our online grocery business," said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, in a memo to employees.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai Customs posts 23pc growth in transactions in 2020
Emirates suspends flights to South Africa
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences operations
Bird flu scare: Vistara, IndiGo stop chicken, egg dishes on select routes
AmCham holds 24th AGM
RBI open to examine proposal on bad banks: Shaktikanta Das
SIBL holds Annual Business Confce
Eastern Bank launches EBL INSTA BANKING


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft