

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 range, with S Pen now supported by Ultra device

The Galaxy S21 range promises to offer "amazing" experiences at a greater value for consumers, with more enhancements bestowed on cameras and overall user experience to help navigate daily work and play lives.

Samsung's other segments have also performed admirably during a challenging year: In the wearable market, the company posted a 35 per cent surge, with total shipments hitting 125 million units. In the hearables vertical, sales more than doubled - 60 per cent - the average industry growth.

At the virtual Unpacked event, Samsung introduced three new devices - the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. Design-wise, they have a new contour cut camera design that integrates the camera block into the body.

The S21 and S21+ come with 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, which feature Samsung's edge-to-edge Amoled 2X screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. Their cameras are comprised of wide and ultra-wide lenses at 12MP and a telephoto lens at 64MP. Its Zoom Lock promises steady shots even at 30x zoom.

Meanwhile, the most premium of the lot, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, promises a 'superior' experience with future-proof technology. It comes with a quad-lens camera: 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide and two telephoto with 10MP each, plus laser autofocus detection. Those Samsung-first dual telephoto lenses power its 100x Space Zoom - first seen in last year's S20 - which promises to be steadier and more reliable.

It supports 12-bit HDR, which provides up to 64 times more colours. It also features the first-ever 4K filming across all lenses at 60fps.

All S21 devices are powered by Samsung's new 5nm chipset, which promises significantly faster processing and longer, more optimised battery life.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the Galaxy S line-up is the S Pen support offered by the S21 Ultra. When the feature first floated, the future of the Note series was put into question, with further talk of its discontinuation amid Samsung's aggressive push on its Fold devices.

Samsung hasn't offered much on the Note's future either.

Samsung has also decided to remove wired headsets and charging blocks in the S21's packaging - following a similar move by Apple when it launched the iPhone 12 devices in October - citing commitment to sustainability and the environment.

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ in 128GB and 256GB storage options, both with 8GB RAM, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants. Prices start at Dh3,199, Dh3,799 and Dh4,899, respectively.

Samsung also introduced the new Galaxy Buds Pro, which will take "every day to new levels".

It now also has the highest water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line-up at IPX7; by definition, this means it can be submerged up to one metre for 30 minutes. -AP



