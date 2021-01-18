Video
US Treasury starts distributing $15 billion in payroll aid to airlines

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

WASHINGTON, Jan 16: The US Treasury Department on Friday began distributing $15 billion in new payroll assistance to airlines, money allocated by Congress to help more than 32,000 aviation workers return to jobs through at least March 31.
Large airlines receiving assistance must repay 30per cent of it to the government in 10-year, low-interest loans. They must also issue warrants to the government as part of the assistance and must agree to extend restrictions on executive compensation and a ban on paying dividends and share repurchases through March 2022.
The Treasury said Friday it was initially awarding more than $12 billion in payroll support for major passenger air carriers and had released $6.1 billion on Friday.
Treasury and airline officials said the government plans to release the remaining payroll assistance by the end of March.
Delta Air Lines said it expects to receive $2.9 billion in total aid this round, with $830 million in the form of an unsecured loan. The airline said it received the first installment of $1.4 billion on Friday.    -Reuters


