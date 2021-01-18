

In Celebration of New Year, Brothers Furniture







In Celebration of New Year, Brothers Furniture Chairman Alhaz Habibur Rahman along with Head of Marketing and Sales Md. Monirul Islam Bokshi and other officials inaugurating discount offer at a ceremony from Brothers Furniture Baridhara office conference room in the city recently. Brothers Furniture will have 5pc to 15pc discount throughout the month of January for any purchase in all outlets throughout Bangladesh including Dhaka. Customers will get this offer for buying through the e-commerce site www.brothersfurniture.com.bd.