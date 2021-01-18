

Youth can play pivotal role in CMSMEs development

It is part of a REVIVE Project initiative and holding it in collaboration with UNDP Bangladesh

Dr. Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on International Relation Affairs was the chief guest of the session while AKM Sajedur Rahman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Barrister Nihad Kabir, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) were distinguished guests.

Dr. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, Honorary Professor, University of Dhaka and Khurshid Alam, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh also attended it.

Dr. Rizvi on this occasion praised ICE Center for its project REVIVE initiative for CMSMEs to establish link of the entrepreneurs of our country with international supply chain.

Rizvi said although training and skills development activities that are important to accelerate growth the main problem lies in creating linkage for them with the global market.

Historically, entrepreneurs are inclined towards sole proprietorship of their business but in case of the indigenous tribes they think and function like a community and that is how businesses are developed.

To attain the vision of 2030, it is important to bring forward the underprivileged community in the mainstream of productivity, he said adding ICE Center would play a pivotal role in this regard.

Nihad Kabir said it is important to address issues related to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises individually while developing policies on different issues such as internationalization of CMSMEs, bank policies and their financing need to be collective.

AKM Sajedur Rahman, emphasized for continued economic growth of Bangladesh and said CMSMEs sector needs to be developed giving priority to achieve higher growth. Executive Director of ICE Center Rashedur Rahman shared the journey of the REVIVE project and its activities so far.

Professor Muhammad Shariat Ullah, Dr. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed Mr. Khurshid Alam Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Haque, Vice-Chairman of ICE Center also spoke on the occasion.





The Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of the University of Dhaka organised a virtual webinar on "CMSMEs in Bangladesh: Journey, Challenges and Future Direction" on Saturday.It is part of a REVIVE Project initiative and holding it in collaboration with UNDP BangladeshDr. Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on International Relation Affairs was the chief guest of the session while AKM Sajedur Rahman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Barrister Nihad Kabir, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) were distinguished guests.Dr. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, Honorary Professor, University of Dhaka and Khurshid Alam, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh also attended it.Dr. Rizvi on this occasion praised ICE Center for its project REVIVE initiative for CMSMEs to establish link of the entrepreneurs of our country with international supply chain.Rizvi said although training and skills development activities that are important to accelerate growth the main problem lies in creating linkage for them with the global market.Historically, entrepreneurs are inclined towards sole proprietorship of their business but in case of the indigenous tribes they think and function like a community and that is how businesses are developed.To attain the vision of 2030, it is important to bring forward the underprivileged community in the mainstream of productivity, he said adding ICE Center would play a pivotal role in this regard.Nihad Kabir said it is important to address issues related to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises individually while developing policies on different issues such as internationalization of CMSMEs, bank policies and their financing need to be collective.AKM Sajedur Rahman, emphasized for continued economic growth of Bangladesh and said CMSMEs sector needs to be developed giving priority to achieve higher growth. Executive Director of ICE Center Rashedur Rahman shared the journey of the REVIVE project and its activities so far.Professor Muhammad Shariat Ullah, Dr. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed Mr. Khurshid Alam Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Haque, Vice-Chairman of ICE Center also spoke on the occasion.