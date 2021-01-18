Kamal urges people to use more locally produced goods





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder urged people on Saturday to use more locally produced goods in all levels of the economy to make the country self-dependent.

He also said the industry ministry will actively provide all financial and technical support to entrepreneurs for use of innovation and technology, making greater access to market and education and training of workers.

The industry ministry will also make sure that businesses get access to all information and available public support in light of the SME Policy 2019.

Kamal Majumder made the disclosure while addressing a validation workshop virtually as chief guest. It held discussion to finalize the draft strategy paper to set up Business Incubation Center and to ensure its proper management, said a PID handout.

The draft strategy paper has been finalized under the project titled "Second, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Project (SMEDP)" with technical and financial support from the ADB. SME Foundation and Bangladesh Bank are jointly implementing the project.

Chaired by SME Foundation Chairman Dr M Masudur Rahman, Finance Division Additional Secretary Arijit Chowdhury and Industries Ministry Additional Secretary Kazi Sakhawat Hossain spoke as special guests.

ADB's international incubation expert Hulya Tetik and international cluster development expert Toby Phipott have proposed for setting up a special incubation Center for the products manufactured by the female entrepreneurs.





