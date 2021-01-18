Video
Week-long DarazMall Festival opens in city

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Daraz Bangladesh, an online shopping platform, is launching for the third time its week-long signature campaign 'DarazMall Festival' for visitors and buyers.  
The unique shopping-fest will be active from January 17-23 on the Daraz's mobile application and website.  Dabur, Esquire Electronics, Focallure, Nestle, Puma, and Ribana are the Campaign Co-Sponsors, said a press release.
Motorola, Wild Stone, Germnil, and Dettol Bodywash are also facilitating Daraz as the Brand Partners. Payment Partners for the festival are City Bank and South East Bank.
Vouchers; Flash Sales; Deals under BDT 499, BDT 999 and BDT 1999; Review and Win; Celebrity Live Giveaways; Brand Free Shipping are the key attractions of the DarazMall Fest.
Brand lovers of can utilize this special opportunity to grab their desired top-brand products in their original quality at a much lower price range with the exciting offers and prizes, it said.
Attractive and useful products such as computers, mobile phones and home appliances as well as fashion, health & beauty and daily accessories will be available at the festival on this occasion.  
DarazMall is the premium channel of Daraz from where customers can buy    world-famous brand products with complete authenticity assured. Daraz holds  collection of 100pc genuine accessories and maintains a 14-Days Return Policy for the customers' convenience.
To provide an easy shopping facility, Daraz is also offering various types of bank discounts and cash back facility with their payment partners. City Bank customers can avail 10pc discount up to BDT 500 per user for a single transaction in the DarazMall Fest. 10pc Cashback up to BDT 500 applies for each Prepaid and Credit Card user of SouthEast Bank for a single transaction.
Daraz Mall Team Lead Monica Kabir said, "Customers often face difficulty validating the authenticity of the products due to lack of credibility of the sellers.
"But in our e-commerce landscape, Alibaba's long-established commitment and Daraz's credibility gives the brand lovers in Bangladesh a chance to grab their desired items from DarazMall without worrying if they are handed over a defective product or a replica. DarazMall Festival has been immensely successful for us in the past, and we are confident regarding the ongoing one as well."


